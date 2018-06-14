Lee Bowyer to continue as caretaker manager at Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer had never held a managerial role before taking charge of Charlton

Charlton Athletic have announced Lee Bowyer will remain as caretaker manager "until further notice" as takeover discussions continue.

Former assistant manager Bowyer took charge on an interim basis in March following Karl Robinson's dismissal.

The 41-year-old won six of his 12 games in charge to help the Addicks reach the League One play-offs.

"I'm looking forward to working with the group again," Bowyer told the club website.

"They put a great shift for me and the club last season and I want to build on where we left off."

In February, director Richard Murray said a takeover of the club should be completed "in a few weeks".

A price for owner Roland Duchatelet to sell the club has been reached with two interested parties, but a deal has yet to be finalised.