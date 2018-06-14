League of Ireland: Derry City v Dundalk (Fri)

Dundalk defeated Derry 4-1 when the sides met at the Brandywell last month

Derry City will host Dundalk on Friday night with just nine senior players fit to start.

Manager Kenny Shiels revealed that his squad will boast at least seven development players.

The Candystripes boss added that he is confident of securing four new signings before the end of the month.

Dundalk are currently engaged in a two-horse race at the top of the league and sit 19 points ahead of Derry.

Striker Ronan Curtis played his last game for the Candystripes against Bohemians last Friday before completing a move to League One side Portsmouth.

Derry will also be without the suspended Nicky Low while Rory Patterson and Jamie McDonagh are doubts.

Shiels confirmed that Derry will strengthen their squad before the season moves into July.

"We have three players ready to sign and hopefully a fourth one as well. They are primed, doing their medicals and should be ready for July." he said.

Dundalk were the first team to inflict a home defeat on Derry this season when the sides met at the Brandywell last month.

The Lilywhites are one point behind league leaders Cork.

"They have got the best players in the league," said Shiels.

"They have the most money and the most experience. Along with this they manage teams very well and are really good at what they do.

"It's a hard fixture in a normal situation never mind in these circumstances."

Derry got back to winning ways last week against Bohemians, securing their first victory in four league outings.