How World Cup stars are preventing 'boredom'?

At previous World Cups, we have often heard players complain of cabin fever.

This year's crop of stars are unlikely to make the same claims.

The national teams in Russia appear to have an abundance of items to keep their players entertained.

Thiago Silva and his Brazil team-mates have even been provided with a table tennis table. But where are the paddles, fellas?

No need for ping pong balls here - they used a full-size football to play across the table.

Curing boredom AND practicing close ball control... just one of the reasons the Brazilians are favourites for the trophy.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer and his team-mates killed time with the classic family game of Uno.

But is this a risky game to maintain a strong team dynamic?

If you've played Uno on holiday with your family and didn't end up in a massive argument, are you even a real family?

The Aussies stuck to a classic game of cards.

*Pretends to know what game they are playing*

Tim Cahill's never going to win with that hand...

Mexico's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has gone for the old reliable 'take pictures of people snoozing'.

Defender Carlos Salcedo was his first victim.

According to one survey, the average UK gamer these days spends 8.2 hours per week on their console...

We are going to hazard a guess the average World Cup footballer spends a great deal more than that during the tournament.

England's young squad are your classic Fortnite-playing Millennials, as Dele Alli and Eric Dier demonstrated.

Meanwhile, the Danes have been burning the daylight hours with a little Backgammon.

How very civilised!

However, Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had an idea of how to make things interesting...

Granit Xhaka caught some other members of his Swiss team doing what we all are guilty of sometimes: sitting in a room, checking our phones, not speaking to one another.

While Eric Dier and Dele Alli plugged into the world of gaming, Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier showed their competitive side in a game of ten-pin-bowling.

Hang on.... Did they bring a bowling alley with them too?