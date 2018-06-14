Tobi Adebayo-Rowling: Bromley sign full-back from Cork City
- From the section Bromley
National League side Bromley have signed Cork City full-back Tobi Adebayo-Rowling.
Adebayo-Rowling joined League of Ireland champions Cork in January following spells with Brighton, Peterborough and Sligo Rovers.
Details of the length of the 21-year-old's contract have not been disclosed.
"He's an attacking right-back who likes to get forward, but at the same time is solid defensively," manager Neil Smith told the club website.