World Cup 2018: Luis Suarez set for first World Cup game since biting Giorgio Chiellini

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup moments: Suarez bites Chiellini

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One at 12:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Luis Suarez has matured since biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on his last World Cup appearance, says Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez.

Suarez was suspended from all football-related activity for four months after the incident in Brazil four years ago.

The Barcelona forward is set to face Egypt on Friday (13:00 BST).

"What happened in Brazil is part of real life and of course it's been a lesson for him to achieve greater maturity," said Tabarez.

Although Suarez escaped a red card for the bite, he did not feature in Uruguay's next game, a 2-0 defeat to Colombia in the last 16.

Four years before the infamous bite, Suarez was also at the centre of the goal-line handball that earned him a sending-off in the quarter-final against Ghana.

Uruguay's forward pairing of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have 93 international goals between them - 51 for Suarez and 42 for Cavani

However, Tabarez is confident the 31-year-old will let his quality shine as Uruguay look to make an impression in Russia.

"He's prepared a lot, he's got the right mindset for this World Cup, and I do believe he's meeting all my expectations," added the Uruguay boss.

"In addition to being a great player, he's very smart, very intelligent, and he comes to the World Cup with a great deal of maturity so we are going to really capitalise on him."

Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer and, with strike partner Edinson Cavani, is expected to pose the biggest threat to Egypt's defence in Yekaterinburg.