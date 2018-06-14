Oscar Gobern: Eastleigh sign former Yeovil midfielder
-
- From the section Eastleigh
Eastleigh have signed midfielder Oscar Gobern on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old is the Spitfires' first signing of the summer, having previously played for Southampton, MK Dons and QPR.
He was a free agent before Yeovil signed him in December on non-contract terms until the end of last season, where he made 14 appearances.
Eastleigh manager Andy Hessenthaler said: "He has a decent pedigree and has played at a good level."