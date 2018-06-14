Oscar Gobern: Eastleigh sign former Yeovil midfielder

Oscar Gobern plays for Huddersfield Town against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup in 2014
Oscar Gobern made 14 appearances for Yeovil last season

Eastleigh have signed midfielder Oscar Gobern on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old is the Spitfires' first signing of the summer, having previously played for Southampton, MK Dons and QPR.

He was a free agent before Yeovil signed him in December on non-contract terms until the end of last season, where he made 14 appearances.

Eastleigh manager Andy Hessenthaler said: "He has a decent pedigree and has played at a good level."

