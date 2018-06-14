World Cup 2018: Marcus Rashford set to return to full training after knee injury

After scoring against Costa Rica, Rashford goes into the World Cup with three goals from 19 games for England

Marcus Rashford is expected to play a full part in training with England's World Cup squad on Friday.

The Manchester United striker suffered a knee injury during a practice match at St George's Park on Monday.

Rashford, 20, missed England's opening session in Russia on Wednesday and worked separately from the main group on Thursday.

But he is set to rejoin the squad as they prepare to begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday.

Rashford scored in England's final warm-up game against Costa Rica to claim his third goal in 19 international appearances.

He became the youngest player to score on his senior debut for England in May 2016 before making two substitute appearances at Euro 2016.

Analysis

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Marcus Rashford's return to training only increased the current feel-good factor around the England camp.

The mood is one of relaxed calm and there was further evidence of the Football Association's more open-house policy around this World Cup in Russia.

England have not kicked a ball in anger yet so that mood could swing but the change in approach was evident at their media centre on Thursday.

Gary Cahill took part in the first of a series of darts challenges against the media, beating his opponent in a good-natured contest that ended with a sporting handshake.

And other players involved in media duties - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard - took advantage of the added facilities in the centre at a hotel in Repino, especially the 10-pin bowling alley.

There is also a snooker table, table football, air hockey and a PlayStation with Fifa 2018 to keep media and players occupied.

It all follows on from the great success of the pre-tournament Super Bowl-style media day, when all 23 squad members were made available for interview.