Women's Premiership: Crusaders take top spot
- From the section Women's Football
Crusaders leapfrog Linfield at the top of the Premiership table following a convincing 5-2 win over Derry City at Seaview.
Elsewhere Glentoran put on an impressive attacking display as they thrashed league newcomers Portadown 9-0 at Shamrock Park.
Cliftonville also moved up the table and into third place as they edged out Sion Swifts in an engrossing affair in north Belfast.