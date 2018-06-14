Jordan Preston: FC Halifax Town sign Gateshead forward

Jordan Preston (right) started his career at Blackburn but did not play in their first team

FC Halifax Town have agreed terms to sign forward Jordan Preston from National League rivals Gateshead.

The 22-year-old scored five goals in 41 games last season after joining from Guiseley in July 2017.

He has previously played for Ayr and is the latest player to leave financially-troubled Gateshead this summer.

"Jordan's attributes and strengths mean he will fit seamlessly into how we are looking to play in the coming season," said Halifax manager Jamie Fullarton.

