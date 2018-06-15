Wayne Rooney: Everton forward still to decide on move to MLS side DC United

Wayne Rooney re-joined Everton from Manchester United in July 2017

Wayne Rooney will decide within the next two weeks whether he is going to quit Everton for Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

A deal has been agreed in principle for the 32-year-old to leave Goodison Park.

DC United want Rooney to make his debut when they open their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field stadium against Vancouver Whitecaps on 14 July.

The MLS transfer window does not open until 10 July, but DC want Rooney in Washington by the start of the month.

And with Everton also due back for pre-season training under their new manager Marco Silva, there is a deadline for Rooney to choose where his short-term future lies.

He has another season remaining on his present Everton contract but DC United officials are said to be hopeful the former England skipper will opt to follow former Manchester United team-mates Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and move to the MLS.

Rooney scored a club record 253 goals during his 13 seasons at Old Trafford before he returned to Everton in 2017.

Although he found the net in his first two Premier League games for the Toffees last season and finished their top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions, Rooney's last came on 18 December and he made only four appearances from 31 March as he grew increasingly frustrated at his lack of opportunities under manager Sam Allardyce, who was sacked on 16 May.