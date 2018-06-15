Christoph Knasmullner: Barnsley midfielder joins Rapid Vienna

From the section

Christoph Knasmullner made his only Barnsley start in a 3-1 defeat by Middlesbrough in March

Barnsley midfielder Christoph Knasmullner has left the club to join Rapid Vienna for an undisclosed fee.

Knasmullner, 26, joined Barnsley in January from Admira Wacker, but made only three appearances as the Tykes were relegated from the Championship.

"Christoph expressed a desire to go back to his home country," Tykes chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said.

"Although the fee remains undisclosed, I am happy to confirm we made a profit on this transfer."

