Devante Rodney: Salford City sign Hartlepool United striker

Devante Rodney made four appearances for Hartlepool in the English Football League, scoring twice

Salford City have signed Hartlepool United forward Devante Rodney for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who scored twice in 42 appearances for Pools last season, has agreed a two-year contract.

Having spent six years in Manchester City's academy, he joined Hartlepool in January 2017 after leaving Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Graham Alexander's Salford City will play in the National League for the first time next season.