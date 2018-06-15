World Cup 2018: Jackson Irvine ready to play for Australia against France

Jackson Irvine (centre) made his Australia debut in 2013

As a 12-year-old, Jackson Irvine was in the stands to witness Australia's historical win over Uruguay in Sydney to reach the World Cup for the first time in 32 years.

Now aged 25, the midfielder is preparing for his first World Cup as a Socceroos player and a tough opening game against multi-talented France in Kazan on Saturday (11:00 BST).

Irvine has gone from boyhood fan to representing his country at football's greatest tournament.

"I'm excited to see how far this team can go - not just in Russia, but in the years to come, too," Irvine, who started 2017-18 with Burton Albion in England's second-tier before a £2.5m move to Hull City, told playersvoice.com.

The Melbourne-born Celtic academy graduate made his senior Australia debut in 2013 having turned out for Scotland in the Uefa Under-19 Championship.

"My old man, who comes from Aberdeen, still has my Scottish jersey framed on the wall in his office," added Irvine.

"I've always had a close connection to the Scottish side of my family - more than half of them are from there - and it felt like too good an opportunity to pass up, especially with a major tournament coming up.

"I'd never been recognised nationally by Australia. I jumped at the chance to play international football.

"But something hit me before my debut against Slovenia. 'Flower of Scotland' played over the loudspeaker and I didn't know the words.

"I could hear all the other boys singing loudly and representing their nation. I was representing my family, definitely, but this wasn't where I was from. It was quite a surreal moment for me."

Irvine's childhood friend, forward Jamie Maclaren, 24, is also in the Socceroos squad in Russia.

As children, the pair grew up playing football together in Australia and dreamed of representing their country at a World Cup.

"We probably dreamed about it at the time but I don't know how realistic you think those things are as a kid," Irvine told Fifa.com.

Maclaren was holidaying in Dubai after being left out of coach Bert van Marwijk's initial squad of 26.

But with an injury niggle plaguing Tomi Juric, Maclaren received a phone call that cut short his stay in Dubai and changed his plans for the summer.

"I actually took a pair of boots to Dubai on holiday, with that feeling that maybe something might happen," he said.