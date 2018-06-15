Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager wants fit Lee Wallace with Ibrox dispute resolved

Lee Wallace was back at Rangers' training ground as pre-season began

Steven Gerrard says he is concentrating on getting Lee Wallace back to fitness rather than the Rangers captain's ongoing dispute with the club.

Wallace and striker Kenny Miller, who has now left the club, were suspended and fined after a dressing-room dispute with former manager Graeme Murty.

They have challenged the decision.

"I'll leave them to it to resolve it," manager Gerrard said. "My focus is on when can I get Lee Wallace back fit and available for selection."

While Wallace and Miller await the Scottish Professional Football League consideration of their appeal, the Scotland left-back appears to have not recovered from the groin injury that has sidelined him since September.

As his squad made their return to pre-season training. Gerrard was asked if Wallace would be in the party that flies out for a 10-day training camp in Spain on Sunday.

"A decision hasn't been made yet, but I'll speak to the medical staff and see what's best for Lee and Lee's body, whether it's best to stay behind and use the facilities here or whether it's better for him to come," he replied.

"Lee's got a year left on his contract and he's a fantastic player.

"There's a situation that I've got nothing to do with - and I'm not trying to back out of the situation - but Lee's got an issue with the club that needs resolving.

"I need a fit Lee Wallace. At the moment, he's injured and he's also got an off-the-field situation that needs resolving.

"When those two issues are resolved and I've got him fit then I'm a happy man."

Meanwhile, Rangers fan group Club 1872 has announced it will plough £1m into the Glasgow club at their forthcoming share issue.

The supporter organisation is already the club's second biggest shareholder, having previously invested a separate £1m sum 12 months ago.

Now it has been given fresh backing from its 7,500 members to hand over another seven-figure sum as chairman Dave King looks to raise money to boost Gerrard's team rebuilding.

No date has yet been publicly announced for the share issue, but King did suggest back in early May it would take place some time this month.

He hopes the offer will raise £6m as well as allowing the club to convert some of the £17.7m owed to King and his boardroom allies into shares.