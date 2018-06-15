Mark Cousins: Barnet sign former Dagenham and Redbridge keeper
National League side Barnet have signed former Dagenham and Redbridge keeper Mark Cousins on a two-year contract, starting on 1 July.
Cousins made 121 appearances for Dagenham after signing from Colchester in June 2014, but was released in May.
The 31-year-old former Fulham trainee started in all 46 of the Daggers' National League games last season.
"I'm very pleased to be here at Barnet, it's a great club and a big club," he told the club website.