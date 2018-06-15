Mark Cousins: Barnet sign former Dagenham and Redbridge keeper

Mark Cousins
Mark Cousins is John Still's first signing since being appointed Barnet manager in May

National League side Barnet have signed former Dagenham and Redbridge keeper Mark Cousins on a two-year contract, starting on 1 July.

Cousins made 121 appearances for Dagenham after signing from Colchester in June 2014, but was released in May.

The 31-year-old former Fulham trainee started in all 46 of the Daggers' National League games last season.

"I'm very pleased to be here at Barnet, it's a great club and a big club," he told the club website.

