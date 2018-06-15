Jamal Fyfield: Boreham Wood sign Gateshead defender
Boreham Wood have signed centre-back Jamal Fyfield from National League rivals Gateshead.
The 29-year-old former York, Grimsby and Wrexham defender played 70 times for the Heed over the last two seasons.
Wood, who have not disclosed the length of Fyfield's deal, lost 2-1 to Tranmere in the National League promotion final.
Boss Luke Garrard told the club website: "Jamal is a player who I have long admired. He would be considered one of the top defenders at our level."
