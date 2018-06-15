Mitch Pinnock: Midfielder joins AFC Wimbledon from Dover

Mitch Pinnock earned an England C call-up while with Dover

AFC Wimbledon have made Dover midfielder Mitch Pinnock their first signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old joins the League One side from the National League club for a fee to be settled by a tribunal.

Former Arsenal trainee Pinnock has scored 11 goals in 45 games since joining Dover permanently in 2016.

Dons first-team coach Simon Bassey told the club website: "Another League One club were interested in him, but he showed a real desire to join us."

The length of Pinnock's deal has not been disclosed by Wimbledon, who have also extended the contract of goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

