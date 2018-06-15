Gemma Bonner: Manchester City Women sign Liverpool Ladies captain

Gemma Bonner made her England debut in 2013 and has won 10 caps

Manchester City Women have signed Liverpool Ladies captain Gemma Bonner on a two-year contract.

The England centre-back, 26, played 115 times for Liverpool over six years and is the eighth player to leave the WSL side since the end of the season.

She helped them win the title in 2013 and 2014 and follows team-mate Caroline Weir to City.

"When I came to look around, I was really impressed with the facilities and vision of the club," Bonner said.

She told the City website: "It's great to be part of such a special club, who have been the leading team in the women's game for a couple of years."

Bonner started her career with Leeds and also played for Chelsea before joining Liverpool in 2012.

