World Cup 2018: England to 'put hearts on the line' - Jordan Pickford

Pickford is set to earn only his fourth England cap when England face Tunisia on Monday

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford insists Gareth Southgate's squad will put their "hearts on the line" in the quest for World Cup success in Russia.

Pickford now looks certain to be in England's starting line-up when they face Tunisia in Volograd in their opening Group G game on Monday.

Everton's 24-year-old keeper revealed the intensity of England's training sessions at the Zelenogorsk base and told the BBC: "We are putting our hearts on the line and we are going to be doing it in training as well - it's then a lot easier in the games."

And Pickford says competition for places in Southgate's party is so fierce that there is no quarter given, even in training.

"We are raring to go," said Pickford. "There is that much ability in the squad and so many players fighting for places you can't afford to be slack for one day.

"It is not just about ability it is about who works hardest and we know as a team we all work hard and we have all got the top ability to go far in the tournament."

Pickford is also well aware of the threat posed by Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri, who played with him at Sunderland and is expected to recover from a thigh injury that has kept him out since April to play some part against England.

He said: "Wahbi's a decent player. He kept us up when we were at Sunderland [in 2016], scoring some good goals.

"Whoever plays will have to be careful of his corners because he doesn't mind a shot from corners and he likes a shot from outside the box as well.

"He's got ability and quality. He proved that at Sunderland. We've been watching a bit of Tunisia and they look a decent side and look like they have got positive types of players so we have got to be up for it and no doubt we will be."

Pickford is in pole position to start but he insists the England goalkeepers, including Stoke City's Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope, are a close-knit unit.

He said: "The goalkeepers union is good. We have been prepping for three weeks now and we're ready.

"It's all about the union and whoever starts the other two will be right behind him and we'll be behind each other all the time. It's for the badge and the country."

Pickford (left) was handed the number one shirt for the World Cup ahead of Jack Butland (right)

It was a message echoed by Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

"We're all good friends and everyone mixes," he said. "There's no cliques and that comes out on the pitch. We're training really well and there's a good mix of banter. We couldn't be happier.

"Training is top level and that can only be good for the team. I'm sure whoever starts or is on the bench will be ready."

Southgate has given his players no hint about who will line up against Tunisia and Loftus-Cheek said: "I'm not thinking about it too much. Just train well, eat the right food and sleep well. If it comes I'll be ready and if not I will be ready to come off the bench and give it my all.

"We've just started going over tactics [for the Tunisia game], analysing and I expect more of that over next couple of days. Any World Cup game is tough. The atmosphere brings a lot out of team. We're ready for an aggressive start from them.

"The group is relaxed and confident. The pressures of playing in the World Cup is the pinnacle of football and I can imagine it could get to some players. Everyone looks ready and we're training well."