Tom Hopper: Southend sign Scunthorpe striker on three-year deal

Tom Hopper scored 22 goals in 103 appearances for Scunthorpe and first joined them on loan from Leicester City

Southend United have signed striker Tom Hopper on a free transfer after his release by Scunthorpe United.

Former Leicester City forward Hopper, 24, has signed a three-year deal at Roots Hall, with the option of a further 12 months.

Shrimpers boss Chris Powell said: "He's at a good age where he will keep on learning as a player and I think the best is yet to come."

Meanwhile, Southend goalkeeper Ted Smith has signed a new one-year deal.

The 22-year-old's contract also has the option of being extended for a further year.

Smith came through the Shrimpers' youth set-up and has featured 29 times for the first team, but he missed most of last season through injury.

"Last season was a bit of a nightmare but I'm on the mend and I'm just really looking forward to playing again," he told the club website.

