World Cup 2018: Iceland's Birkir Saevarsson prepared for Argentina by working in a factory

Birkir Saevarsson (right) is in his second spell at semi-professional Icelandic side Valur

Some players grab a quick holiday between the end of the season and linking up for the World Cup duty.

Birkir Saevarsson is different.

The defender has prepared for Iceland's first appearance at the tournament by working in a salt-packing factory in the capital Reykjavik to keep him grounded and focused.

"I can't sit down all day and do nothing," right-back Saevarsson, who is set to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in Moscow on Saturday, told AP.

"It's boring and you just get lazy. I didn't want to get lazy before the World Cup."

With a population of just 335,000, Iceland are the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup.

Saevarsson, 33, played every minute of every match as Iceland reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, Iceland's first major tournament,

He is currently in his second spell at semi-professional Icelandic side Valur and is the most capped Iceland player in Russia having turned out 79 times for his country.

Iceland's first appearance at a World Cup also includes games against Nigeria in Volgograd on 22 June and a match against Croatia in Rostov-on-Don on 26 June.

"If you're going to play in these tournaments then it's even better to be from Iceland and do it, because it's so special," added Saevarsson.

"If you play for England or Brazil or Argentina it's what people expect, every time. It maybe doesn't feel that special, like it does for us."