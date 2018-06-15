World Cup 2018: France boss Didier Deschamps happy Antoine Griezmann has sorted club future

Antoine Griezmann has been at Atletico Madrid since 2014

Antoine Griezmann has "freed his mind" and is ready for the World Cup after ending speculation about his club career, says France boss Didier Deschamps.

The forward, a target for Barcelona, announced on Thursday he will stay at Atletico Madrid on a television documentary called 'La Decision'.

"That is great news for his club and for France, too," said Deschamps.

France launch their latest World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday.

Deschamps' side are already among the favourites.

He said Griezmann's announcement about his club career can only benefit France.

"Two things that come to mind are Antoine's loyalty and commitment to Atletico," added the France boss.

"Most importantly he has freed his mind and he goes to the World Cup without any worries.

"I didn't know anything about the television show. To be honest with you, I already have a lot of other things to occupy myself with at the moment."

Griezmann, 27, failed to score at the 2014 World Cup but was one of the standout players as France reached the final of Euro 2016.