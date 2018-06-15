Marley Watkins: Bristol City set to sign Norwich and Wales forward for £1m

Marley Watkins has won two caps for Wales

Norwich City forward Marley Watkins is set to join their Championship rivals Bristol City for £1m.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Cardiff City had a bid rejected for the Wales international.

Watkins, 27, joined Norwich from Barnsley in the summer of 2017 but started only 12 Championship games for the Canaries last season.

He now looks set to be reunited with Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, who he worked with at Oakwell.

Johnson signed Watkins for Barnsley from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, and the two forged a strong working relationship during their time in Yorkshire.

Watkins' fine form for the Tykes earned him a move to Norwich, though he struggled to secure a first-team place at Carrow Road.

There was a possibility of him joining Cardiff this summer, though he was only likely to feature as a back-up player for the Bluebirds.

With his international prospects in mind, Watkins wants regular first-team football and was eager to be reunited with Johnson.