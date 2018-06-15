Chris Mepham: Bournemouth make £10m bid for Wales defender

Chris Mepham (left) had a breakthrough season in the Championship with Brentford

Bournemouth have made a £10m bid for Brentford and Wales defender Chris Mepham.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe tried to sign Mepham in the final days of the January window without success, but is hoping to complete a deal this time around.

The 20-year-old came through the Brentford academy and made his first team debut in January 2017.

Ryan Giggs gave Mepham his senior international debut against China in March 2018.

He went on to make his first start in front of an 80,000 crowd at California's Rose Bowl stadium in Wales' draw against Mexico last month.