Peter Kennedy: Former NI international joins Glenavon coaching staff

Peter Kennedy won 20 caps for Northern Ireland between 1998-04

Glenavon have appointed former Northern Ireland international Peter Kennedy to Gary Hamilton's backroom staff.

The former Lurgan Blues favourite has been appointed as development coach, which will see him oversee the club's Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 squads.

Kennedy may also assist Hamilton with the first team squad if assistant coach Kris Lindsay is playing.

The club have also recruited former St. James Gate manager Mick Mougan as their new Under-18's coach.

"It's a tremendous coup for the club to secure the services of a coach with the experience and pedigree of Peter, who has played at International level and in the Premier League in England," said Hamilton.

"It's great to have Peter at the football club; to get someone helping out the young kids with the experience he has is a big boost for the club.

"He was one of my favourite players when I was following Glenavon and I think it's very important in the development of young players and their nurturing in the game to have somebody of Peter's experience sharing it with them."

The additions of Kennedy and Mougan to Hamilton's staff comes ahead of the start of the NIFL Under-16 and Under-18 leagues next season.