Ben Godfrey: Swansea City interested in Norwich midfielder

Ben Godfrey played for Shrewsbury in the League One play-off final

Swansea City are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Ben Godfrey.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at League One Shrewsbury Town last season.

That form has attracted interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace as well as Swansea and West Bromwich Albion, both of whom were relegated to the Championship.

It is believed the three clubs are weighing up bids of around £3m for Godfrey who is able to play in defence as well as midfield.

He has made only six appearances for Norwich since joining from York City in 2016 but is highly regarded at Carrow Road.

Swansea are yet to make their first signing of the summer following the appointment of new manager Graham Potter earlier this month.