Craig Robson: Barnet sign Dagenham & Redbridge captain

Craig Robson joins Barnet after they were relegated from League Two in May

Barnet have signed defender Craig Robson from Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who captained the Daggers in the National League last season, has agreed a two-year contract.

Having joined from Havant & Waterlooville in the summer of 2016, he went on to make 74 league appearances for Dagenham, scoring four times.

"It was quite a long process but thankfully it's all done now," he told Barnet's club website.