World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba's shin-pad tribute to father

Pogba's father Fassou Antoine left his native Guinea to move to France - the country his son Paul chose to represent at international level.

Paul Pogba revealed a tribute to his late father on his shin-pads after scoring the winner for France against Australia.

The Manchester United midfielder's 80th-minute deflected goal saw Les Bleus take three points from their opening Group C game.

Afterwards he posed for pictures with the shin-pads which had an image on them of his father Fassou Antoine wearing one of his football medals.

His father died a year ago aged 79.

The message in French on the pads reads: "Oh Lord, do not chastise me for what they say. Forgive me for what they do not know and make me better than what they think of me."

He later shared a picture of himself with the tribute on his Instagram account and wrote, "Dad this one was for you".

It is the 25-year-old's first major international tournament since his father passed away following an illness.

France had led against Australia with the World Cup's first VAR goal.

Pogba posted this picture of himself with his father on Instagram in March 2017

The video assistant referee penalised Australia's Josh Risdon for a sliding challenge on Antoine Griezmann, allowing the Atletico Madrid forward to dispatch a penalty, the first World Cup goal influenced by VAR.

However, a moment of madness from French defender Samuel Umtiti, who handled Aaron Mooy's free-kick, enabled Australia to equalise through Mile Jedinak's penalty in Kazan.

And they looked on course to hold one of the pre-tournament favourites until Pogba's lob deflected off Australia full-back Aziz Behich and the crossbar to fall inches over the goal-line.

France will now face Peru on Thursday, 21 June at the Ekaterinburg Arena.