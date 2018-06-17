Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Dedryck Boyata, Liam Henderson, Barrie McKay

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ibrox director of football Mark Allen says Rangers have not taken a gamble on Steven Gerrard because the rookie manager ticks every box the club wants in a boss. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic's Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata is reportedly on a list of defenders drawn up by Lazio sporting director Igli Tare to be watched at the World Cup. (Sunday Mail)

Serie A Fiorentina have made a £2m bid for midfielder Liam Henderson - five months after Celtic sold the 22-year-old to Bari for just £115,000. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Another Scot is on the way to Italy as Under-21 international Harvey St Clair leaves Chelsea to join Venezia in Serie B, citing Liam Henderson as "a great example". (Sunday Mail)

New Rangers defender Connor Goldson can become a star in Scotland, insists Ibrox director of football Mark Allen. (Sun)

A proposed move Olympiacos in Greece for ex-Rangers winger Barrie McKay is in doubt as Reading show interest in the Nottingham Forest player. (Sun)

Virgil van Dijk says he wanted Celtic to sign his current Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson during his time with the Scottish champions. (Sunday Express)

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty says he regrets giving bosses stick he turns his hand to coaching on a Uefa B licence course in Belfast. (Sunday Mail)

Former Scotland internationals Gary Caldwell and Stuart McCall are contenders for the managerial vacancy at Doncaster Rovers. (Mail on Sunday)

Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason says his time with Edinburgh boys' club Hutchison Vale was a big influence on his career after scoring in yesterday's World Cup draw with Argentina. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

"I always knew I would be able to resume competitive tennis," says Andy Murray as the former world number one prepares to return at Queens after almost a year out with a hip problem. (Sunday Herald, subscription required)

Former Scottish Rugby president Ian Rankin says an urgent review of governance is needed in light of recent revelations about chief executive Mark Dodson. (Scotland on Sunday)

Following a shock defeat to USA, injured Scotland captain John Barclay warns that the biggest test of the summer tour is to come next weekend in Argentina. (Scotland on Sunday)