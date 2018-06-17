Alisson: Brazil goalkeeper hopes for better luck against Swiss

Switzerland (left) won the U-17 World Cup in 2009 beating a Brazil team featuring Neymar and Philippe Coutinho (right) in the group stages

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is hoping for revenge when his side meet Switzerland in Rostov.

The game will see the goalkeeper and a number of his team-mates line-up against Swiss players who ended their World Cup hopes almost a decade ago.

In 2009 the Swiss knocked a Brazil team featuring Alisson, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Casemiro out of their U17 World Cup group en-route to winning it.

"That wasn't a very happy time for us," he said. "They had a very strong side."

All four of those Brazil players are likely to start for Tite's team in the second game of Group E on Sunday.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, AC Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez, and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic all featured in the winning Switzerland team nine years ago and are a part of a senior side which is unbeaten in 2018.

Roma shot-stopper Alisson, 25, says seeing them again will bring back memories of a tournament where a Seferovic goal inflicted a 1-0 defeat which saw Brazil exit at the group stage.

Seferovic scored five goals and finished as the tournament's joint top scorer

Seferovic also scored the all-important goal in the final as his side beat hosts Nigeria 1-0.

"It's one of life's little ironies, isn't it?" Alisson told FIFA.com. They may have exited, but the Brazilian values the bonding done with his Selecao team-mates during those early years.

"We grew up together and we identified with one another," he said. "It makes the story even nicer.

"We're definitely more mature, with lots of experience behind us and playing at the highest level.

"It's going to be a huge challenge and we hope to rise to it. I hope that this time we'll be the ones coming away with the big result."

As they were nine years ago, Brazil are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Russia but this time Barcelona star Coutinho hopes things go more to plan.

"We were expected to go all the way then, but things didn't work out how we wanted," said the Barcelona forward. "We had a World Cup to forget. It wasn't good."