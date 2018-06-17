Rangers always in dialogue over players, says Mark Allen

Mark Allen (right) with Rangers' first summer signing Scott Arfield last month

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has indicated the club's summer recruitment could "go all the way to the end of August".

The Ibrox side have signed six players during the summer transfer window.

They will open their competitive campaign with Europa League qualifiers next month, with the Premiership season starting in early August.

"It is a long window and things tend to happen as the window evolves," Allen told the Rangers website.

"We are continually in dialogue every single day about players in terms of how they are doing and other targets etc.

"People become available, people become surplus etc. so I think it is something which will go all the way to the end of August."

Gerrard's Rangers squad left Glasgow on Saturday for a 10-day pre-season training camp in Spain

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, defenders Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, midfielders Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria and winger Jamie Murphy have been signed since Steven Gerrard's announcement as manager in May, with Murphy formalising a move from Brighton after a loan spell.

And Allen also spoke of the possibility of players moving on, with midfielders Jason Holt and Andy Halliday among those reportedly heading for the Ibrox exit.

"You can't have a squad of 40 or 50 people, so this part of pre-season is a great opportunity for myself and Steven to go through and - ultimately for Steven - to evaluate who he thinks will make his squad and who might be surplus. Then after that, it is a discussion to see what we do next," added the director of football.

"I stress again though, that's Steven's call, and it's up to the manager to evaluate what he feels is the right squad to take forward."