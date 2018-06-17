Monday's sports pages 17 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44515999 Read more about sharing. England's World Cup opener against Tunisia features on most of Monday's back pages, including the Mirror The Sun also urges England and captain Harry Kane on to victory The Express reports that Kane wants to create history in Russia The Star's back page features England manager Gareth Southgate and his hopes for the tournament The Daily Mail reports that Harry Kane wants to match Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick achievement Kane's views are echoed in the Metro along with Brazilian star Neymar's dodgy haircut As well as England's hopes, Mexico's shock win over Germany features in the Guardian A photo of Mexican hero Hirving Lozano features in the Independent Monday's Times says England manager Gareth Southgate will hope his side can change the perception of English football