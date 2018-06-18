Tunisia v England team news
Wahbi Khazri is set to be available for Tunisia, although he may lack match fitness, having not played since April after injuring his thigh with Rennes.
Full-back Ali Maaloul should also be fit despite a hamstring problem, but key forward Youssef Msakni was left out of the squad because of a knee injury.
England players have reportedly already been told their starting line-up.
Midfielder Jordan Henderson, centre-back Harry Maguire and forward Raheem Sterling are all tipped to play.