World Cup 2018: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho on 'amazing day for football'

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Germany 0-1 Mexico highlights

Germany and Brazil failing to win their opening World Cup matches made Sunday an "amazing day for football", said Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Defending champions Germany looked disjointed as they were surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Mexico in an enthralling Group F encounter in Moscow.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their Group E match in Rostov-on-Don.

"It's probably good for them to put their feet on the ground," said Mourinho on Russia Today.

However, the Portuguese does not believe either side will be overly affected by their starts.

"They will qualify, and the best of these top teams will come in the knockout," he said.

"I think they all know how good they are. I think they all know they are going to improve.

"It's probably good for their countrymen also to keep calm."

Germany next face Sweden on Saturday (19:00 BST), after five-time winners Brazil play Costa Rica on Friday (13:00).