Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham close to signing Swansea's Polish goalkeeper

West Ham are close to completing the signing of Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers need a replacement for Joe Hart following the end of his loan spell from Manchester City.

Fabianski, who joined from Arsenal in 2014, told Swansea he wished to leave the Liberty Stadium after their relegation to the Championship.

The Poland international, 33, is in Russia for the World Cup, but this has not prevented transfer negotiations.

Poland face Senegal in their opening game on Tuesday (16:00 BST).

In what is set to be a busy summer for West Ham, manager Manuel Pellegrini is also understood to be closing in on Toulouse defender Issa Diop.

In addition, the Hammers have an interest in 25-year-old Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson, although, as yet, there has been no agreement with Lazio over a fee.

Cash is also understood to be an issue in West Ham's attempts to sign 28-year-old midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris St-Germain.

Pellegrini wants the Argentine at the London Stadium, but sources have indicated Pastore's present salary is beyond West Ham's current pay scale.

