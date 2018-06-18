Rhian Brewster: Liverpool forward agrees new contract

Brewster finished the season on crutches having injured his knee while playing for Liverpool's under-23s

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has agreed a new contract with the club.

It is understood the 18-year-old, who had been linked with a move to Germany, has agreed a five-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2023.

Brewster starred during England's Under-17 World Cup success in India in 2017, scoring eight goals to win the tournament's Golden Boot.

He is yet to play for Liverpool's first team, and finished last season with a knee injury suffered in January.

Brewster had attracted interest from Borussia Monchengladbach, which annoyed Liverpool enough for them to cancel a planned pre-season friendly with the Bundesliga outfit.

He is expected to be fit by the time Liverpool head to the United States towards the end of next month on their pre-season tour.

Brewster joined the Liverpool youth set-up from Chelsea in 2014.