Rangers, Hibernian & Aberdeen await Europa League draws

Aberdeen finished second in the Premiership for the fourth year in a row

Steven Gerrard will discover his first opponents as Rangers manager when the draws for Europa League qualifying rounds are made on Wednesday.

Rangers, who finished third in last season's Premiership, and Hibernian, who finished fourth, are seeded in the competition's first qualifying round.

Runners-up Aberdeen are unseeded in the second round, which will also be drawn.

The first qualifying-round ties will be played on 12 and 19 July, with the second round on 26 July and 2 August.

Rangers could meet Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn, who beat the Ibrox side in last season's first qualifying round, Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia's Shkupi, Stumbras of Lithuania or Slovakia's Dunajska Streda.

Hibs could meet Estonia's Levadia Tallinn, IBV of Iceland, Finnish side KuPS, Latvians Liepaja, Faroes Islands side NSI Runavik, or whoever wins the preliminary-round tie between San Marino's Tre Fiori and Bala Town of Wales.

Hibs finished fourth in the Premiership behind Rangers

Hibs' last Europa League foray was a first qualifying-round loss to Denmark's Brondby on penalties in 2016.

Should they progress, the Scottish sides will join Aberdeen in the unseeded section of the second qualifying round.

The Dons have featured in Europa League qualifiers over the past four seasons but have not reached the group stage of the tournament.

Burnley, Sevilla and RB Leipzig are among the seeded sides already in the second qualifying round.

The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on 23 July, with the play-off round draw scheduled for 6 August.