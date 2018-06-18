Striker Mark Griffin signs for Warrenpoint Town

Marc Griffin
Melbourne-born Griffin spent one season at Glenavon

Irish Premiership club Warrenpoint Town have signed striker Marc Griffin from Glenavon.

The 27-year-old front man had spells at Dundalk, Derry City, Bohemians and Drogheda United before moving to Mourneview Park in July 2017.

Griffin made his Glenavon debut in a league match away to Warrenpoint and scored twice in a 3-2 victory.

"Marc is a proven goal scorer and will add top quality to our squad," said Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell.

"We are really looking forward to working alongside him."

