Striker Mark Griffin signs for Warrenpoint Town
-
- From the section Irish
Irish Premiership club Warrenpoint Town have signed striker Marc Griffin from Glenavon.
The 27-year-old front man had spells at Dundalk, Derry City, Bohemians and Drogheda United before moving to Mourneview Park in July 2017.
Griffin made his Glenavon debut in a league match away to Warrenpoint and scored twice in a 3-2 victory.
"Marc is a proven goal scorer and will add top quality to our squad," said Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell.
"We are really looking forward to working alongside him."