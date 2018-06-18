Jason Holt: Fleetwood sign Rangers midfielder on loan

Holt (left) was named in the Scottish Championship PFA Team of the Year in 2016

League One club Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Jason Holt from Rangers on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old scored twice in 33 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last season.

Head coach Joey Barton, who played alongside Holt at Rangers, said it was a "huge signing".

"I saw his qualities on a daily basis, and as soon as I found out he was available we tried everything to make sure we got him here," Barton said.

