Nikola Kalinic: Croatia send striker home after back injury claim

Kalinic has made 41 appearances for Croatia and scored 15 goals

Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic has been sent home from the World Cup after he refused to come on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat of Nigeria.

The 30-year-old, who was starting his fourth international in a row on the bench, said he had a back injury.

Coach Zlatko Dalic said the striker, who was on loan at AC Milan from Fiorentina last season, complained of the same problem in the loss to Brazil.

"I need my players fit and ready to play," he said.

Kalinic, who played for Blackburn Rovers between 2009 and 2011, cannot be replaced, meaning Croatia must continue in the tournament with a 22-man squad.

They face Argentina on Thursday (19:00 BST) and finish their Group D campaign against Iceland on Tuesday 26 June (19:00 BST).

"During the Nigeria encounter, Kalinić was warming up and was supposed to come on in the second half," said Dalic.

"However, he then stated that he wasn't ready to come on due to a back issue.

"The same thing happened during the Brazil friendly in England, as well as before the practice session on Sunday.

"I have calmly accepted that and since I need my players fit and ready to play, I have made this decision."

Kalinic spent last season at the San Siro, scoring six goals in 41 appearances, after netting 33 times during two seasons with Fiorentina.

Croatia's winning start came as Oghenekaro Etebo's own goal and a Luka Modric penalty decided a poor Group D match in Kaliningrad.