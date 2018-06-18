Nathan Blissett: Macclesfield Town sign Plymouth Argyle striker on two-year deal

Nathan Blissett scored five times in 15 starts on loan with Macclesfield from January onwards last season

Promoted EFL side Macclesfield Town have signed Plymouth Argyle striker Nathan Blissett on a two-year contract.

Blissett, 27, who spent the second half of last term helping Macclesfield regain their Football League place, has now signed a deal until June 2020.

He has now been in two National League promotion-winning sides, having also gone up with Bristol Rovers in 2015.

He also helped Plymouth Argyle get promoted from League Two in 2016 - but he has made just seven EFL starts.

Blissett joined his first top-five-tier club Kidderminster Harriers from Birmingham-based non-league side Romulus in 2012.

As well as Kidderminster and Macclesfield, he has also played at fifth-tier level on loan for Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers, Lincoln City and Torquay United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.