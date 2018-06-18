Fraser Franks joins Newport from Stevenage as Tom Owen-Evans joins Falkirk

Centre-back Fraser Franks played 32 games for Stevenage in the 2017-18 season

Newport County have signed defender Fraser Franks on a two-year deal from League Two rivals Stevenage.

The centre-back, 27, has played for the Welsh club before, on a month's loan in 2012 when he was at AFC Wimbledon.

But midfielder Tom Owen-Evans has joined Scottish Championship side Falkirk on a permanent deal.

"I'm delighted Fraser's agreed to come to Newport County AFC having turned down a new deal at Stevenage," Newport manager Michael Flynn said.

"He's someone I've wanted in since the end of last season. He's a leader and will be important for us both on and off the pitch."