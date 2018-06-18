World Cup 2018: England boss Gareth Southgate would have been proud with draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

England boss Gareth Southgate says he would have been proud of his players' performance even if they had drawn their World Cup opener against Tunisia.

Harry Kane scored twice, including a dramatic injury-time winner, after Ferjani Sassi's penalty had cancelled out the England captain's opener.

"We created so many clear-cut chances, especially in the first half, and were in total control in the second half," Southgate told BBC One.

"Good teams score late goals."

He added: "I was most proud of the way we kept playing even though the clock was running down.

"We stayed patient, and didn't just throw the ball in the box.

"We deserved the win. We were strong on set-plays all night. If we'd drawn, even though it would have made life more difficult for us, I'd have been proud of the performance."

