Lewis Thomas: Forest Green Rovers sign Swansea City goalkeeper

Lewis Thomas is one of three goalkeepers signed by Forest Green this summer

Forest Green Rovers have made their seventh signing of the summer by recruiting Wales Under-19 international goalkeeper Lewis Thomas following his departure from Swansea City.

The 20-year-old Swansea Under-23 keeper has signed a two-year contract.

"I came up here towards the end of last season and had a couple of days training," said Thomas.

"I saw what the club was about just from those two days. I see the ambition and the drive going forward."

Thomas, who first joined Swansea at the age of nine, signed his first professional deal in July 2015.

He is Rovers' seventh signing so far this summer - and their third keeper, following Robert Sanchez, on a season's loan from Brighton, and Gateshead's James Montgomery.

