Sean McGinty: Partick Thistle sign defender on two-year deal

Sean McGinty had a loan spell with Northampton Town in 2014

Partick Thistle have signed defender Sean McGinty on a two-year deal, subject to clearance.

Capped by Republic of Ireland Under-21s, McGinty moves to Scotland from Torquay United.

The 24-year-old has featured for 10 different English clubs, including Sheffield United, and has made more than 140 club appearances.

He follows fellow defender Thomas O'Ware and goalkeeper Cammy Bell in joining Thistle this summer.

The Jags were relegated to the Championship after losing the Premiership play-off final and will play Stenhousemuir, Greenock Morton, Albion Rovers and Ayr United in next month's League Cup first round before opening their league campaign against Ayr in August.