Dundee United sign goalkeepers Matej Rakovan and Benjamin Siegrist

Benjamin Siegrist made an appearance on loan to Wycombe Wanderers

Dundee United have signed two goalkeepers in one day - Benjamin Siegrist, from Switzerland, and Slovakian Matej Rakovan.

Rakovan, 28, made 23 appearances last season as Vysocina Jihlava were relegated from the Czech top flight.

Siegrist, 26, signed for Aston Villa at the age of 16, starred as Switzerland won the Under-17 World Cup and was in his country's 2012 Olympics squad.

But he has spent the past two seasons with Liechtenstein-based Vaduz.

Siegrist, who had loan spells with Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers before heading to Vaduz, only played five times last season as his side finished fourth in the Swiss Super League.

United manager Csaba Laszlo, who has signed both goalkeepers on two-year contracts, told his club website: "Benjamin comes to Dundee United with a very good pedigree and is a large presence with good hands.

"I see him as a potential number one.

"Matej has come through the excellent goalkeeping schools of Slovakia and the Czech Republic and is experienced at the top level.

"He has had offers from other clubs and I am very pleased he has chosen us as he is ideally suited to the Scottish game."