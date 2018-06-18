Alex Finney: Former QPR centre-back returns to Maidstone on a two-year deal

From the section

Alex Finney won the manager's and supporters' player of the season awards at Maidstone last season

Centre-back Alex Finney has re-signed for Maidstone United on a two-year deal after he was released by Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old had two loan spells with the National League club last season, making 26 appearances.

Finney, who previously featured for Bolton and Leyton Orient, left QPR in May having failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

"This club holds a place in my heart," Finney told the club website.

