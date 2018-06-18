World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Tunisia

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer in Volgograd, Russia

Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

England made a winning start at the 2018 World Cup as Harry Kane scored twice to give Gareth Southgate's side a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in Volgograd.

But who impressed and who had a night to forget?

This is BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

Had little to do other than face Ferjani Sassi's penalty - which he got fingers to but could not keep out.

Your rating: 5.91

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 7

Excellent night for the Spurs defender. A constant threat at set-pieces and going forward.

Your rating: 6.93

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 5

The penalty he conceded was soft, but he got himself in a poor position - and why was he swinging his arm?

Your rating: 4.75

Tunisia penalty pegs back England

John Stones (centre-back) 7

Brought the ball out of defence confidently and was also a danger in the opposition box.

Your rating: 5.68

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 5

A threat to the opposition going forward but also occasionally a threat to his own team when he conceded possession in dangerous areas.

Your rating 5.66

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

One moment of defensive misunderstanding with Lingard in the first half, but mainly an effective attacking option.

Your rating: 4.91

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 7

An industrious presence and almost scored with a fine first-half shot.

Your rating: 5.91

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5

Was a threat in the first half but seemed to pick up a knock and his impact then diminished.

Your rating: 5.06

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 6

Always a threat but no end product on this occasion.

Your rating: 5.51

Raheem Sterling (forward) 5

Your rating 4.11

Frustrating night. So much endeavour for so little end product.

Harry Kane (forward) 8

England's main marksman. Set his sights on winning the Golden Boot and this was a great start.

Your rating 7.09

Harry Kane scores England's first goal of World Cup

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling 68 mins): Ran with pace but occasionally over-eager. 6.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (for Dele Alli 80 mins): Not on long but some nice touches. 6.

Eric Dier (for Jesse Lingard 93 mins): No rating.

Tunisia v England - how did you rate the players?

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 7.09

Tunisia

  1. Squad number10Player nameKhazri
    Average rating

    5.04

  2. Squad number23Player nameSliti
    Average rating

    5.04

  3. Squad number13Player nameSassi
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number1Player nameBen Mustapha
    Average rating

    4.94

  5. Squad number17Player nameSkhiri
    Average rating

    4.72

  6. Squad number22Player nameHassen
    Average rating

    4.70

  7. Squad number2Player nameBen Youssef
    Average rating

    4.59

  8. Squad number8Player nameBen Youssef
    Average rating

    4.54

  9. Squad number9Player nameBadri
    Average rating

    4.54

  10. Squad number11Player nameBronn
    Average rating

    4.54

  11. Squad number12Player nameMaâloul
    Average rating

    4.52

  12. Squad number4Player nameMeriah
    Average rating

    4.49

  13. Squad number14Player nameBen Amor
    Average rating

    4.26

  14. Squad number19Player nameKhalifa
    Average rating

    4.12

England

  1. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.09

  2. Squad number12Player nameTrippier
    Average rating

    6.93

  3. Squad number21Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.46

  4. Squad number19Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number8Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.91

  6. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.91

  7. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.68

  8. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.66

  9. Squad number7Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.51

  10. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    5.06

  11. Squad number4Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.05

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    4.91

  13. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.75

  14. Squad number10Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.11

