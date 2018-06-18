World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Tunisia

From the section

England made a winning start at the 2018 World Cup as Harry Kane scored twice to give Gareth Southgate's side a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in Volgograd.

But who impressed and who had a night to forget?

This is BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

Had little to do other than face Ferjani Sassi's penalty - which he got fingers to but could not keep out.

Your rating: 5.91

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 7

Excellent night for the Spurs defender. A constant threat at set-pieces and going forward.

Your rating: 6.93

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 5

The penalty he conceded was soft, but he got himself in a poor position - and why was he swinging his arm?

Your rating: 4.75

John Stones (centre-back) 7

Brought the ball out of defence confidently and was also a danger in the opposition box.

Your rating: 5.68

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 5

A threat to the opposition going forward but also occasionally a threat to his own team when he conceded possession in dangerous areas.

Your rating 5.66

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

One moment of defensive misunderstanding with Lingard in the first half, but mainly an effective attacking option.

Your rating: 4.91

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 7

An industrious presence and almost scored with a fine first-half shot.

Your rating: 5.91

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5

Was a threat in the first half but seemed to pick up a knock and his impact then diminished.

Your rating: 5.06

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 6

Always a threat but no end product on this occasion.

Your rating: 5.51

Raheem Sterling (forward) 5

Your rating 4.11

Frustrating night. So much endeavour for so little end product.

Harry Kane (forward) 8

England's main marksman. Set his sights on winning the Golden Boot and this was a great start.

Your rating 7.09

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling 68 mins): Ran with pace but occasionally over-eager. 6.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (for Dele Alli 80 mins): Not on long but some nice touches. 6.

Eric Dier (for Jesse Lingard 93 mins): No rating.

