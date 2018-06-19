Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown, Moussa Dembele, Steven Gerrard, Alfredo Morelos

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown is not concerned by the arrival of manager Steven Gerrard at Rangers and says that the seven- in-a-row champions will be fitter, stronger and better next season. (Sun)

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a big-money summer move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. (Sun)

Celtic are interested in Manchester City's Thierry Ambrose, with the 21-year-old also a target for OGC Nice, according to reports in France. (Scotsman)

"We love him and the fans love him," Steven Gerrard wants Alfredo Morelos to be a key player for him at Rangers.(Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is thrilled to be learning from Steven Gerrard and believes standards at the club have been raised already. (Daily Record)

Gavin Reilly left stunned by St Mirren exit as new manager Alan Stubbs rips up the striker's contract offer. (Daily Record)

Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan is poised for reunion with Sunderland boss Jack Ross, who was his manager at St Mirren, while Hibs are offering the 22-year-old the chance to return to Scotland. (Sun)

Winger Michael O'Halloran says he is looking forward to working with a manager who believes in him after joining Melbourne City from Rangers. (Herald, print edition)

Thomas O'Ware insists one call from Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald was enough to convince the defender to snub a move to the Premiership with St Mirren or Livingston. (Daily Record)

SFA performance director Malky Mackay says he is determined to stop other nations poaching Scottish stars like Aiden McGeady and James McCarthy. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

"I think he's awesome for the sport," says Australia's Nick Kyrgios as he prepares to meet the returning Andy Murray at Queen's today. (Telegraph)

Scotland wing Blair Kinghorn is determined to use the disappointment of defeat to USA to kick on against Argentina at the weekend. (The National)

Lock Tim Swinson says Scotland's summer tour can still be a success after the shock loss in Houston. (Scotsman)