Irish Premiership: Glenavon sign ex-Bohs striker Donnelly

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton is hoping new signing Stephen Donnelly will add goals to his team

Glenavon have signed striker Stephen Donnelly from Athletic Union League side Usher Celtic.

Boss Gary Hamilton had previously made a move for the 25-year-old in May 2017, but he opted to join Bohemians in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Donnelly hit 44 goals last season and was the Athletic Union League's player of the year and top goalscorer.

The signing of Donnelly follows striker Marc Griffin's departure from the Lurgan Blues for Warrenpoint Town.

"Stephen scored 44 goals last season, albeit at a lower standard, but you still have to score the goals," said Hamilton.

"I watched him in two games recently and he scored a hat trick in both so he's somebody who knows where the back of the net is.

"We're hoping he'll add goals to the team."